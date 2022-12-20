Deputies in Louisa County fatally shoot warrant recipient

A Louisa County man was killed Monday by Sheriff's deputies who were attempting to serve a warrant.

Michael Christopher Cline, 35, succumbed to injuries from gunshots fired by deputies after he allegedly ran toward deputies with a knife, according to a release from the Virginia State Police, which is investigating this lethal use of force.

Cline, who is listed in court records as white, has been in and out of jail several times, according to records that show felony convictions for child abuse and for manufacturing a controlled substance as well as three parole violations that appear to have reinstated jail sentences that had been suspended.

Before the attempted warrant service that preceded his death, Cline's last interactions with law enforcement came Sept. 27. On that day, court records show that he was charged in Greene County with public intoxication and shoplifting after an incident at the Sheetz convenience store.

On that same day, court records show that he was accused of grand theft auto in Orange County, and his arrest occurred the following day. The Orange court records indicate that Cline failed to appear for a hearing on that felony charge that was slated for Dec. 16, and that a felony warrant for failing to appear was issued.

The State Police confirm that on the day of his death, Cline was to receive a felony arrest warrant at an address on Thacker Road, which lies south of the town of Mineral. They contend that around 1 p.m. as deputies attempted to place Cline under arrest he resisted and attempted to flee. Deputies then tased him. Cline produced a knife and began running toward the deputies, according to the release, which asserts that the deputies immediately fired their service weapons, killing Cline.

A prior press release from the Louisa County Sheriff's Office adds a little more detail. It alleges that the deputies attempting to serve the warrant were told that Cline wasn't present at the residence and "were getting ready to leave" when they saw Cline running out of the house.

The Sheriff's department referred questions to the State Police, which reports that the investigation is ongoing and under the direction of its Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Richmond Field Office.

This is the first fatal use of force by law enforcement in Central Virginia since the August 29 shooting of repeat bank robber and alleged federal fugitive Andrew Todd Ainsworth. A native of Omaha, Nebraska, the 60-year-old Ainsworth was shot to death on a Fontaine Avenue ramp to the U.S. Route 29/250 Bypass after allegedly firing at a task force that included federal marshals attempting to arrest him. The Virginia State Police has not yet released any results of its investigation into the Ainsworth shooting.