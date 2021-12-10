CRB's new ordinance on the cusp of approval

“I do agree with what Mayor Walker said the other night about how it could discourage someone who would be a very good addition to this board from applying because they feel forced to do something that would make them uncomfortable,” she said.

Chairman Bellamy Brown agreed that there should be compromise in that area and that a ride along should not be required, reflecting on his own past bad experiences with police.

“Previously in thinking about it, I had no thought about any triggering aspect of it until it was actually, you know, brought up tonight,” he said. “For me personally, it did make me reflect on my experiences in Fairfax County, and even now it's still uncomfortable to think about.”

Another issue discussed Thursday was whether the CRB would be able to go into closed hearings and be exempt from the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.

According to Mendez, part of the Board's back-and-forth the Board the past month has been addressing whether Virginia Freedom of Information Act, or FOIA, laws allow an oversight organization to obtain confidential information, discuss it in a closed session and then be exempt from FOIA.