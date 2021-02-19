Court denies George Huguely's latest appeal

K.C. was the only witness called during Friday’s hearing but was one of more than two dozen individuals deposed as part of the pre-hearing efforts. Along with K.C., all the jurors and all but two court deputies who worked the trial were asked about whether they remembered a dictionary being consulted; all answered that they did not, including the sole male juror with long hair.

“Juror 17 testified that he was the only juror with long hair and that he did not have or receive or read from a dictionary. He did not consult a dictionary and he did not see a dictionary in the room,” Senior Assistant Attorney General Leah Darron said. “He did not have or use a large hardback dictionary and said that if someone identified him as reading from a big, blue dictionary, that would not be true.”

Jonathan Sheldon, Huguely’s attorney, argued that although no other jurors remembered there being a dictionary in the room, several said that a dictionary may have been requested and one other juror said that one was requested.

“To you and I and to the lawyers in the case, a dictionary in the room is an extraordinary event and it is something that is surprising to us because it shouldn't happen,” Sheldon said. “But I think my point here is it is not surprising to a juror. There is no reason to a juror that a dictionary should be prohibited or is unusual at all.”