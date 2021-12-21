Civilian Review Board receives new oversight powers, name

“So can you actually meet that threshold of a preponderance of evidence, if you don't have that direct testimony? In some cases, you can, in some cases you won't be able to,” said Aguilar. “But if the complaint is received by the police, they still would have this duty to investigate and they may not be able to meet or have a complete investigation if they don't have that injured party.”

Mayor Nikuyah Walker suggested expanding the definition to make it clear that complaints filed on behalf of others would need to be based on clear evidence. Walker said there were several incidents in recent years where aggrieved parties haven't wanted things to go forward, despite the evidence.

“There have been times when they’ve been afraid and times where people didn’t believe that they had the right to bring something forward,” she said. “So if someone sees [an incident] and understands that they do have the right you would want them to be able to bring it forward. Once that person is aware of their rights and are maybe less fearful, you never know what is possible.”