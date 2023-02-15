A child has been injured in a shooting after a drug deal gone wrong at an apartment complex just south of Charlottesville city limits on Wednesday, according to police.

No arrests have been made and the Albemarle County Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance as it pursues an investigation.

County police and the fire rescue team responded to reports of shots fired around 11:35 a.m. at the Cavalier Crossing apartment complex off Old Lynchburg Road-Fifth Street directly across the street from the county police department’s headquarters.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered 1 juvenile victim who was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center, via Albemarle County Fire Rescue,” the police department said in a statement.

Police on Wednesday afternoon were describing the shooting as an “isolated incident involving a drug deal.”

“There is no threat to the public,” the police statement reads.

A county police spokeswoman at the scene Wednesday afternoon said officers were canvassing the area.

The department has asked anyone with any information on the incident to contact Detective Garrett Moore at (434) 296-5807 or the CrimeStoppers tip line by phone at (434) 977-4000 or email at crimestoppers@albemarle.org.