Charlottesville woman dies following shooting on McIntire Road

A Charlottesville woman is dead following a shooting Saturday morning.

According to a news release from the Charlottesville Police Department, officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots and located 31-year-old Tanya Renee Wheeler with a gunshot wound to the head.

Wheeler was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.

A portion of McIntire Road was closed for several hours Saturday as the police department's forensics unit conducted an investigation, collecting more than 30 bullet casings.

No one has been arrested in Wheeler's death and a reward is being offered through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest, according to the release. Anyone providing information to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous.

Wheeler's death is the third homicide in Charlottesville this month.

DreShawn McDonald was killed in the 900 block of South First Street on Nov. 5 and warrants have been obtained for Tajuan Allen, who remains at large. Tiewan Benston was killed in the 700 block of Orangedale Avenue on Nov. 14. Bryan Hatcher was arrested on charges related to Benston’s death.