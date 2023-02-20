The Charlottesville Police Department seeks the public’s assistance to identify the person who shot a man in the hand on Saturday night on the corner of 10th and West streets behind the Dairy Market property.

“We got a call from a victim who heard a gunshot, looked around and realized he had been shot in the hand,” Charlottesville Police Chief Michael Kochis told The Daily Progress on Monday.

Kochis said there were no witnesses to the shooting.

The victim, who has not been identified, could not describe the shooter but said the suspect drove a cream-colored car, according to an Instagram post from UVa police.

The victim was admitted to the University of Virginia Medical Center, according to police.

Charlottesville police received a report of aggravated assault at 8:49 p.m. on Saturday. The University of Virginia Police Department also received a call about the shooting from UVa Medical Center at about the same time. Kochis said only Charlottesville police were on the scene Saturday.

Representatives for the owner and manager of Dairy Market told The Daily Progress on Monday the incident did not occur on the property.

Twenty-one people have been injured and nine killed by gun violence in Charlottesville and Albemarle County since September of last year, according to a Daily Progress tally.

Anyone with information about the Saturday night shooting can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (434) 977-4000.