Charlottesville Downtown Mall Shooting suspect arrested in Tennessee

A man suspected of killing one man and wounding two bystanders as he sprayed the Downtown Mall with bullets has been arrested in Tennessee, police and prosecutors said Monday.

Marcel D. Washington, recently of Charlotte, North Carolina, was taken into custody without incident Friday at an unnamed municipality in Tennessee, police said Monday.

Washington faces extradition to Charlottesville, where he faces charges for killing 31-year-old Davonn Jamar Wilson. As previously reported, Wilson attempted to run for his life out of a crowded Downtown Mall bar around 1 a.m. on Sunday, October 23.

A witness told The Daily Progress previously that the killer "calmly" drew a handgun and proceeded to open fire inside Lucky Blue's while the venue was crowded with patrons. Even after Wilson escaped onto the pedestrian Mall, the witness said that the killer continued firing. Surveillance video seems to capture the sound of approximately a dozen shots. Two female bystanders on the mall were struck and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Washington has been charged with the second degree murder of Wilson and with the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. There was no word on whether additional charges for injuring the women would be levied.

Police have indicated in their releases that Wilson and Washington were involved in an altercation and that this slaying is unconnected to the wave of gun violence that has swept the community since early autumn.

The area's tally of gun violence includes the death Daiquan M. Anderson, slain near Court Square on Sept.r 15. Additionally, three teens were shot at Mallside Forest Apartments on Sept. 22; two men were shot on Anderson Street on Sept. 28; and two teens were shot near the Downtown Mall on Oct. 15 at about 5:15 p.m. On the morning of Oct. 25, a domestic shooting claimed the life of Matthew S. Farrell, an author and promoter of the arts.

Police have reported arrests only in the three October shooting incidents.

The information of Washington's arrest came in a release, and authorities declined to offer additional information about Washington. However, Albemarle County Circuit Court records indicate that a man by that name has prior convictions, including a count of gang recruitment in 2008.

The joint release from the Charlottesville Police Department and the Charlottesville Commonwealth's Attorney indicates that the warrants following Wilson's slaying were obtained on Oct. 25 and that United States Marshals Service contributed to locating and arresting Washington.