Bike theft suspect needs new lawyer

The man accused of possessing tens of thousands of dollars worth of missing bicycles saw three of his criminal charges continued to late March so that he can find a new lawyer. Joe Abel Arevalo, who faces a trespassing charge and two felony counts of grand larceny in the city, will need a new lawyer because the one he hired realized he has a conflict, a prosecutor told General District Court Judge Andrew Sneathern Tuesday morning.

The 40-year-old Arevalo, previously convicted of seven felony property crimes, was in November found in possession of so many bicycles that investigators had to obtain a shipping container to hold them, according to people familiar with the case. A search warrant inventory alleged that investigators seized 327 pieces of merchandise including bicycles and power tools after searching Arevalo's house.

Citizen sleuths and alleged theft victims say they used surveillance videos, feigned naivete, and tracking devices to point investigators to a property on Reservoir Road where the trove of equipment and two-wheelers was allegedly found inside the house and under blue tarps out in the yard.

Outside of court Tuesday, Arevalo declined comment.

His new city court date is March 30. Arevalo also stands accused in Albemarle County of felony drug possession after the November raid also turned up a glass smoking pipe encrusted with a methampetamine residue, according to court records. His preliminary hearing for the drug charge is set for January 19 in in Albemarle General District Court.

Arevalo also faces an unrelated assault charge against a family member that will be heard in Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court on March 20.