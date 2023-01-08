Belmont shooting claims one life by iconic Charlottesville sign that speaks of love

One person is dead, another is injured, and at least one person is in custody in a Sunday afternoon shooting outside a tire shop with an iconic sign in the Belmont neighborhood, according to police and a witness.

"We heard like bang, bang, bang-- like three really close together and then like seven really close together," said the witness, who did not want their name used. "So we knew it was gunshots."

Daniel Guardado, who works at The Local, a nearby restaurant, said he heard "about eight shots" but did not see the shooting.

The site of the killing was the parking lot of Fitzgerald's Tire Co., a pie-shaped property at the intersection of Hinton Avenue and Monticello Road. It's home to an iconic sign that draws locals and tourists who enjoy being photographed with "I Love Charlottesville A Lot" with the exclamation's "O"s spelled by tires.

The witness, who lives adjacent to the site and asked not to be named out of safety concerns, said the gunfire erupted around 1:30 p.m.

"My husband and I were feeling under the weather and were just lying on the bed," said the witness, who said she leapt up to see a group of people running.

"I counted seven people-- including two female," said the witness. "They looked really young."

The witness says the young people then ran back toward the site of the shooting's two victims and flagged down quickly-arriving police cars. She then saw medical personnel working to administer aid to two people, one of who whom was loaded onto an ambulance.

"EMS workers were working on one person, and then they just stopped working on him," she says. "And then they put a sheet on him, and then the ambulance left empty."

As for the gun, the witness says it seemed like a large weapon in small hands.

"The gun was huge, black," she says. "It was fully in the hands of an individual. The way the bullets came out it sounded like an automatic weapon."

A gun lay within two yards of the body of the deceased on Sunday afternoon. Police would not answer questions at the scene about the gun.

This has been a particularly bloody fall and winter in Charlottesville and Albemarle with 15 people now injured by gunfire and eight gunfire homicides since September.

As for Sunday's shooting, the witness said she saw one person taken into custody at the scene, and police radio chatter indicated that another person was subsequently detained. No charges or identities of shooter or victims were revealed by press time.

After Sunday's shooting, as the dead person remained on the asphalt, the witness said that officers led a young woman, sobbing, into a police car without restraints, perhaps as a witness and/or a loved one to someone shot.

"That was really sad," says the witness. "Watching it all unfold was really sad and scary."

The shooting is near several popular restaurants, such as The Local, Tavola and Belle, and a gift shop called Be Just.

Neighbors appeared shocked and saddened, and most did not want to talk or give their names out of concern for their safety. A person walking a dog came upon the scene and had no idea what had happened. Another person leaving a yoga class had no idea that someone had been killed as they practiced.

Lynne Anderson contributed to this report.