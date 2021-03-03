Attorneys ask court to reduce sentence of man convicted of killing mother

Attorneys for a Charlottesville man convicted of killing his mother are asking the court to reduce his sentence.

In January, Maurice Robert Jackson received a four and a half year sentence for voluntary manslaughter in the death of his mother, Barbara Cotton. In an unusual move, the sentence imposed by Judge Claude Worrell exceeded what both the defense and commonwealth requested.

Though initially charged with second degree murder and two counts of assault and battery against a police officer, Jackson accepted an agreement in September to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter and one count of assault and battery against a police officer.

During his sentencing hearing in Albemarle County Circuit Court, Jackson testified that he had been staying with Cotton following his divorce and was helping her as she battled cancer. It was during this time that he developed a drinking problem which led to altercations between him and his mother, who was concerned his drinking would cause him to be unable to take her to the hospital if the need arose.