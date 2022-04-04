Arrests made in connection to Fry's Spring Beach Club shootout

The Charlottesville Police Department has arrested two people, and is seeking another, in connection with two separate incidents of gunplay, including a shootout that wounded two people at Fry’s Spring Beach Club.

According to a Monday news release from the city police, Rhymes Tremaine Walker, 23, and Miracle Octayvis Sims, 25, both of Charlottesville, were arrested and each charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

It is against the law for a person convicted of a felony to own, possess or fire a firearm.

Both men were arrested in connection to a March 20 incident at the Fry’s Spring Beach Club where two adult men suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The incident happened close to an hour after the end of a fundraiser for Peace in the Streets, which promotes nonviolent means of solving disputes between individuals.

Peace in the Streets has been an active part of local efforts to curb gun violence in the Charlottesville community. Efforts were expanded last year following an increase in shots fired incidents and a string of murders in 2020.

Police said they recovered 120 spent shells from shots fired at the scene. The shells were found in the parking lot of the club along with one firearm. Five different calibers of shells were recovered, including 27 rifle casings, which indicates at least five different weapons were used in the melee that occurred around 2:20 a.m. on the morning of March 20.

Other persons of interest have been identified through the department’s large-scale investigation, according to the Monday release. Additional charges are pending.

The city police are also seeking to make an arrest in connection to a shots fired incident the day prior the beach club firefight. Police say warrants have been obtained for Jalen Maurice Fitch, 22, in connection to a March 19 shooting in the 700 block of Prospect Avenue.

He is currently wanted for maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and three charges of shooting in a public place.