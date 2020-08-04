A 27-year-old Western Albemarle High School graduate accused of threatening to blow up Charlottesville city school buildings was arrested after making continued threatening Facebook posts despite being warned by others that the threats were illegal, court records show.
According to the arrest affidavit for Lucas Isaiah Newton-Grant, 27, of Rancho Mirage, California, the man made several posts threatening the schools if administrators made his mother, a local teacher, return to the classroom.
The posts continued for 12 days after others on Facebook, including his mother, warned him not to make threatening statements, the document shows.
According to the affidavit, the original threats were made July 7 as the city school system was considering how and when to reopen schools this fall and whether to open up in person or online.
Charlottesville police were made aware of the posts on July 8, and the department notified other law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, by putting out a bulletin.
The FBI monitored Newton-Grant’s page and sought his arrest after an anonymous tipster contacted the agency in California on July 19 and told agents that Newton-Grant was “a very unstable individual and very likely and capable of carrying out such attacks,” the document states.
The affidavit spells out the basics of the FBI’s investigation into the threats. It was written to show a federal judge that there was probable cause to believe Newton-Grant had threatened the schools.
Newton-Grant is charged with knowingly and willfully making threats via interstate commerce.
The affidavit was redacted prior to being placed in the court record and the names of Newton-Grant’s mother, the tipster and persons on Facebook who told Newton-Grant to stop making threats were removed.
The affidavit cites posts from Newton-Grant’s page, some of which no longer appear. The document states that FBI agents requested Facebook to save those posts prior to the arrest and that Facebook officials agreed.
“If Charlottesville Schools force my mom back to work, guarantee you’re looking at your next serial bomber,” the affidavit quotes one post as saying. “Yes, your honor, I did it. Play if you want Charlottesville Public School system.”
According to the affidavit, that post was quickly met with one person who responded with “dude, be careful saying that stuff.”
Newton-Grant responded with, “they better be careful with my mom’s health. They might not give a [expletive] but I surely do. I give zero [expletive]. Hence the 'yes, your honor, I did it. I blew those buildings up.'”
After being advised by a poster to tone down his rhetoric, Newton-Grant reportedly responded that he wanted law enforcement to come after him and that “they’ll be in for a pleasant surprise.”
After Charlottesville police issued the bulletin about the threats, the FBI tracked down Newton-Grant’s residence in California and continued to monitor his Facebook posts.
A flurry of posts that were still on his Facebook page at the time of his arrest showed that he talked to his mother about the posts and received several private messages.
Newton-Grant’s page also included several non-threatening posts supporting teachers in general around that time.
According to the affidavit, in response to a July 19 post by his mother describing a meeting between school administrators and teachers regarding the upcoming year, Newton-Grant replied that he would bring “real turmoil” and “real destruction” if his mother had to go back into a classroom, mentioned the plastic explosive C-4 and appeared to swear to do something “on my cat and Beyoncé.”
Those and other posts he made on his page elicited others to tell him not to make threats on Facebook.
Newton-Grant’s page reveals a prolific poster who often made posts every 45 minutes for long periods of time on topics ranging from white supremacy to his cat to singer Beyoncé, as well as civil rights protests and police brutality.
The nature of those posts was mentioned in the affidavit that led to him being arrested and charged.
“In addition to these posts directly relating to violence targeting Charlottesville City Public Schools, Newton-Grant has made other posts seemingly advocating violence against white people and police and support general insurrection,” the affidavit states, giving several examples, including one post that mentioned past presidential assassinations and President Donald Trump, although there is no direct threat toward Trump.
Newton-Grant is being held in a federal incarceration facility without bond because he is considered a potential flight risk, according to records filed with the U.S. District Court, Western District of Virginia.
Federal court records do not show that a hearing date has been set, but one document indicates he has agreed to have his hearing by video rather than appearing in the federal courtroom in Charlottesville.
