Albemarle police officer accused of racial profiling unable to add an expert witness

Holmes’ counsel Jim Guyunn described the case as a “rather novel process,” during a Wednesday virtual hearing and said that, given the 4th Circuit Court’s order, he did not realize the case had been remanded for re-trial.

“I didn't realize that we would be confined basically trying to the same in case we tried before, given the fact the 4th Circuit, I think, at least that panel had changed the law, certainly as it pertains to this case,” he said.

Guyunn said he expected there to be a pre-trial scheduling order to be entered before the trial and, after that didn’t happen, he decided to try and file the motion to re-open discovery.

“I don't have to tell you that it's been a strange two years and it has included a lot of delays, and I just thought that there was a delay in a pre-trial order telling me to take care of it,” he said. “Naive, or whatever you want to call it, but didn't realize that there wouldn't be and that I would need to request for discovery, and for that, I apologize.”

Jeff Fogel, counsel for the plaintiffs, argued that Guyunn had plenty of time to request for the discovery to be re-opened following hearings in 2020.