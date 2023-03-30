Albemarle County police found human remains in a wooded area outside of Agnor Hurt Elementary School Thursday afternoon.

An officer at the scene referred questions to the department’s public information officer, Bridgette Butynski.

Police were tipped off that remains were in the area at 1:14 p.m., according to Butynski. The first officers arrived at the scene at 1:18 p.m., Butynski said.

Butynski said authorities did not yet know the identity of the person.

“They're gonna have to have a medical examiner come in and retrieve the remains and then do an identification,” Butynski told The Daily Progress.

She said the medical examiner could take more than two weeks to identify the person whose remains were found and how they died.

The department said there was no threat to the school or the community at large, because the person had not died recently.