Albemarle homicide rate highest since 2017

Despite the increase in the number of homicides, Albemarle County Police Chief Ron Lantz said that a majority of the 2020 incidents have been domestic in nature.

“We urge everyone in our community to seek the help they need if facing a mental crisis or need assistance in getting out of an abusive situation,” he said. “There are tremendous resources in this community we encourage people to use. It's been a challenging year and we must continue to stand together to support one another."

In the last couple years, homicide numbers fell in the county and city after a particularly violent 2017, which saw the city and county report five and six homicides, respectively, according to annual reports released by the localities.

Despite the fluctuating homicide rates, annual reports released by the Virginia State Police show that the rate of violent crimes in the two localities has fallen in recent years.

Charlottesville’s homicide rate currently matches the 2019 rate of three, according to the city police, though all three of those homicides occurred in November.