Albemarle gunshot death: Person shot in apartment parking lot Saturday night dies at med center

Firefighters respond to a two-alarm fire at Mallside Forest Apartments in Albemarle County in March, 2020. The apartments are close to the Rio Hill Apartments, where a person was shot Saturday.

A unidentified person is dead after a shooting in the parking lot of Rio Hill Apartments on Sept. 24, 2022, at about 9:25 p.m., according to a press release from Albemarle County Police. The police responded to the call and found the person in critical condition. Albemarle County Fire Rescue transported the patient from the parking lot via ambulance to UVa Medical Center, where the person later died from their injuries.

Rio Hill Apartments are behind Albemarle Square shopping center on 1610 Rio Hill Dr., not far from the Putt-Putt on Putt Putt Place.

Albemarle police said that the shooting death “appears to be domestic-related” and not connected with a Sept. 22 shooting at Mallside Forest, which is less than two streets away.

Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or Crimestoppers@albemarle.org.

