Albemarle County woman charged with attempted murder
Albemarle County woman charged with attempted murder

An Albemarle County woman has been charged with attempted second-degree murder after county police received reports of child abuse, authorities said Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Albemarle County Police Department, April Nicole Sadler, 26, was arrested following an investigation that began on Oct. 14.

Per online court records, Sadler was also charged with cruelty and injury to a child in June. 

The investigation is ongoing.

