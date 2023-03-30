The Albemarle County Police Department is increasing patrols in an effort to crack down on distracted driving.

Captain Randy Jamerson said the move comes as the department gears up for April, which the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has designated Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

“We ask that you pay attention to driving and give all of your attention to driving,” Jamerson told The Daily Progress.

Since the beginning of 2023, the Charlottesville area has seen at least five instances where drivers crashed their cars into buildings. At least one pedestrian and one cyclist died in January after motorists hit them with their cars. A driver clipped an Albemarle County schools employee as he attempted to guide students and families safely out of a parking lot onto the road.

Jamerson said distracted driving could have caused some of the crashes.

“Distractions play a role in that,” he said. “But also there's other items such as speeding, being unfamiliar with roadways…medical conditions.”

Only three of those crashes have resulted in charges against the drivers. Gordon O’Neil Durrett, 40, was charged with driving under the influence after a motorist crashed into a vacant building on 10th and E. High Street. Donald Ralph Navone, 75, was charged with violation of duty of driver to stop after police say he hit a school employee in the 2200 block of Hydraulic Road. Ann Milnor, 71, was charged with reckless driving after her car ran into the Package Depot on Ivy Road. Her charges have since been deferred.

Phones are the top distraction, Jamerson said, but not the only one.

“We want people to understand that drinking your coffee on your morning commute, adjusting your radio, your temperature controls, talking to your passengers…are all distractions,” Jamerson said.

Distracted driving doesn’t just affect the driver, Jamerson said.

“We need the community to recognize their own individual actions…and the life-altering effects this could have,” Jamerson said.