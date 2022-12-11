Albemarle cold-case trial in slaying of Jesse Hicks delayed

A long-delayed Albemarle County cold-case murder trial slated to begin Monday has been delayed yet again.

Three months after prosecutors allegedly suffering from C0VID-19 symptoms secured an illness-based delay, the trial of Kevin Michael Moore for the 2004 disappearance and murder of Fluvanna resident Jesse Morgan Hicks has been pushed back another seven months.

This time it's the defendant who sought a delay, and the request appears based on rulings averse to his interests.

Moore has long tried to convince the Charlottesville Circuit Court that the skeletonized remains that police say belonged to the victim have not been properly identified. Last year, Judge Cheryl Higgins declined to issue a firm ruling on the identity of the bones but decided instead to let jurors hear the identification evidence and make their own decision.

On Dec. 1, the prosecution allegedly surprised Moore with a new tactic. To bolster their claim that the bones belonged to Hicks, prosecutors would utilize a relatively new technique called "smile line analysis."

When dental records are unavailable, or in this case when they've been challenged, "smile line analysis" provides another avenue of identification. It uses pre-death photographs in which the victim's smile is exposing certain front teeth and then compares those teeth to those found in the skull after death.

The technique was published the April, 2019, edition of the Journal of Forensic Research, and Moore's legal team attached a copy of that scholarly article to buttress their view any smile-line analysis by prosecution expert witness Elizabeth Smith should have been done sooner.

"Dr. Smith has been involved in this case since at least January 26, 2021," Moore's legal team wrote in its motion. "Surely she could have performed a smile line analysis prior to the week of December 5, 2022 literally days before trial."

In urging the court to exclude that planned analysis and proceed to trial, the motion notes that Moore is being held under home electronic incarceration and has therefore cannot perform the landscaping work that once supported his family.

"Defendant has been under the cloud of these charges for four years," they wrote. "Defendant is ready and entitled to have his day in court."

In a court clerk's worksheet dated Dec. 8, Moore's motion was denied and his request for a continuance signed by the judge that day. His new trial date is set for July 5, 2023. Moore's father, Richard Glenn Spradlin, 60, has also been charged with Hicks' murder. Spradlin's trial will be conducted separately, after that of his son.

A self-employed truck driver and father of two young daughters, Hicks reportedly left his Fluvanna County home Sept. 1, 2004 in his pickup truck and never returned. While the truck was found four days later, it wasn't until 2014 that what authorities claim were his remains were found in a wooded area at a hunting club near Keene in southern Albemarle County. The father and son were charged in 2018.