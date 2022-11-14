ACTIVE SHOOTER AT UVA

This story was updated at 12:30 a.m. Nov. 14, 2022.

Police are searching for a shooter who opened fire at Culbreth Garage off of Culbreth Road on Central Grounds at the University of Virginia late Sunday night Nov. 13.

UVa police have issued advisories to run, hide and fight. They consider the suspect to be armed and dangerous.

The UVa community is rattled with anxiety as they await word of an arrest and whether there were injuries as the suspect opened fire in the garage which is behind the area where the UVa marching band practices.

Police have said the suspect is a Black male wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans and red shoes.

The Several shots were reportedly fire minutes before 11 p.m.

There are no reports of injuries at this time, but several emergency vehicles are in the area.

Charlottesville has experienced several shootings within the past two months, but so far none have occurred on UVa Grounds. In September, a Charlottesville man was shot dead as he left a downtown club in the early morning hours of Sept. 17.

Additionally, three teens were shot at Mallside Forest Apartments on Sept. 22; two men were shot on Anderson Street on Sept. 28; and two teens were shot near the Downtown Mall on Oct. 15 at about 5:15 p.m.

A man was shot and killed Sunday, Oct. 23 as he attempted to run for his life out of a crowded Downtown Mall bar around 1 a.m. on Sunday, October 23.