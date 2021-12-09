ACRJ renovation will not focus on increased capacity

“One of the biggest issues that we have here with this existing facility is a lot of cross traffic, which involves inmates and staff sharing the same corridors and that can create security concerns,” Bell said. “We're going to try to cordon some of these staff areas off so that staff and inmates don't have as much cross traffic and we can secure the facility between inmate areas and staff areas.”

Bell also presented the Board with an estimate of the cost, which takes into account the lengthy process and potential increases in construction cost caused by ongoing supply issues, which have plagued the nation amid the pandemic. According to the cost analysis, Bell said at this point the renovations are looking like they could cost around $48 million, though he said the figure is not the finalized version that will be presented to the Department of Corrections funding request.

“The goal today and before we turn this into the DOC is to make the ask large, not larger, but large,” he said. “The goal after we turn this in is to work as hard as we can with the superintendent and with you to make the cost small -- as small as we can but still achieve the goal.”