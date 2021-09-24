8 arrested, 3 others indicted in alleged hazing death of VCU student

Oakes was a 19-year-old freshman at VCU when he attended a party on West Clay Street thrown by the Delta Chi fraternity. Oakes was a new member, and that night he was to meet his “big brother,” his family said.

Oakes was given a 40-shot bottle of Jack Daniels whiskey and he was told to drink, his family said.

Partygoers found him on the floor the next morning, and he was declared dead at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Oakes died of alcohol poisoning.

“The past seven months have been agonizing for our family,” said Courtney White, Oakes’ cousin, in a statement. “This is the first time these young men have been held accountable for their historically toxic and destructive traditions, manipulation of the VCU disciplinary systems and for Adam’s death.”

VCU released a statement saying it “continues to mourn the tragic death of Adam Oakes and is grateful to the Richmond Police Department for its investigation.

“VCU is dedicated to continuing its efforts, announced this summer, to promote a safe and welcoming fraternity and sorority life culture for all.”