A Nelson County 18-year-old was arrested Wednesday after a raid on a house in the Johnson Village neighborhood turned up nine weapons and enough fentanyl to kill 128,000 people.

Shahiem T. Michie of Arrington was arrested for two counts of drug possession with intent to distribute and one count of possessing firearms with drugs. Agents with the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force, in cooperation with the Charlottesville Police Department, executed a search warrant in the 500 block of Cleveland Avenue, according to a CPD release.

“The Charlottesville Police Department and Commonwealth Attorney’s Office will continue to prioritize the investigation and prosecution of crimes involving firearms and large quantities of narcotics,” Charlottesville Police Chief Michael Kochis said in the release that included a photograph of what the search warrant allegedly produced:

• six handguns including an AR-15 pistol with no serial number

• three rifles including an AK-47 assault rifle and a 10/22 with a high-capacity magazine

• about 428 grams of cocaine

• about 256 grams of fentanyl

• about 1,600 counterfeit M30 fentanyl pills

• about 200 grams of methamphetamine, and

• $4,691 in cash

Authorities contend that the alleged haul stemmed from a still-open investigation into the distribution of narcotics and the illegal possession of firearms, and authorities urge anyone with information to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (434) 977-4000.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that can be prescribed for severe pain, but its ability to be mixed with other drugs to bolster their effects has fostered a black market for unlicensed fentanyl made in clandestine, often foreign, labs. The Drug Enforcement Agency estimates that as little as two milligrams, two thousandths of a gram, can kill a person.

The National Institutes of Health estimates that about 70% of America's annual 106,000 drug overdose deaths are from synthetic opioids such as fentanyl.

The federal government classifies fentanyl as a so-called Schedule II drug that can bring first-offense prison sentences up to 40 years for dealing it. On Monday, in Charlottesville's federal court, former Ruckersville resident Michael Watkins Hayer was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in trafficking the fentanyl that led last year to the death of an 18-year-old man named Austin Harlow.

Michie was arrested, however, under state law, which classifies his charges as Class 5 and Class 6 felonies, the two lowest categories. While a Class 5 conviction can bring a 10-year-sentence, the courts tend toward lenience for first-time offenders. Michie does not appear to have a criminal record, according to a search of Virginia courts.

He is being held, pending a bail hearing, at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.