 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
16 dogs seized from Louisa County home
0 comments
breaking top story

16 dogs seized from Louisa County home

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Louisa County dog seizure

The Louisa County Animal Seizure and Forfeiture Team on Thursday rescued 16 dogs, including several Jack Russell terriers, from a property on Louisa Rd. 

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office animal control deputies and several other agencies seized 16 dogs from a Louisa Rd address Thursday, according to a news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

While deputies were at the property, they saw several Jack Russell terriers in the house that needed medical attention. Police executed a search warrant and took the Jack Russells into custody as well. 

The investigation into this incident continues. If you have any information about this case, contact the Sheriff’s office at (540)967-1234.

  Staff reports

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Galactic Warp

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert