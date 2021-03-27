16 dogs seized from Louisa County home

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office animal control deputies and several other agencies seized 16 dogs from a Louisa Rd address Thursday, according to a news release.

While deputies were at the property, they saw several Jack Russell terriers in the house that needed medical attention. Police executed a search warrant and took the Jack Russells into custody as well.

The investigation into this incident continues. If you have any information about this case, contact the Sheriff’s office at (540)967-1234.

— Staff reports