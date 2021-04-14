CRHA kicks off Crescent Halls renovations

PHAR and Crescent Halls residents have been asking for renovations to be made for several years. In 2016, residents held a demonstration protesting conditions and management. They complained of water damage from leaking washing machines, bedbugs, roaches and poor sanitary conditions in the common areas. The same year, residents voiced concerns about unbearable heat due to malfunctioning air conditioning in the building. In 2018, Crescent Halls Tenant Association asked CRHA for around-the-clock security and at least two “highly skilled” maintenance workers just for their building.

“Our organization fought very hard to make sure that there was a residents’ bill of rights for redevelopment,” Collins said. “We did a lot of work here in Crescent Halls, [we had] hundreds of conversations with folks here about what the future might look like. The residents came together and presented this vision.”

Deeds emphasized that while housing is a national and statewide crisis, it takes organization at the local level to actually take action and make changes.