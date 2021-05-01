COVID vaccines open to anyone over 16 at UVa, health district clinics

Area residents who have not received a COVID-19 vaccination have plenty of options as both the Blue Ridge Health District and University of Virginia Health system are taking all comers 16 years old and older.

The two clinics join area pharmacies and doctor’s offices in offering shots to anyone, regardless of where they live.

An estimated 45% to 50% of residents in Charlottesville and Albemarle and Nelson counties are fully vaccinated, according to Virginia Department of Health figures.

BRHD’s clinic at the Fashion Square Mall’s former JC Penney location is accepting appointments and walk-ins, officials said. The clinic has 1,170 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine arriving for the upcoming week and the same number of second shots. They are using existing inventory of Moderna to cover first and second shots and inventory of Johnson & Johnson vaccines, as well.

“We currently have enough vaccines to cover all appointments at our clinics, to take walk-in appointments each day, and several vaccination appointments remain available,” health district officials announced. “When scheduling a Pfizer vaccine appointment for [juveniles], remember that an adult must be present to sign vaccine consent at both the first and second dose appointments.”