COVID vaccine clinic to pop up in downtown
University of Virginia Health officials will host a series of pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in downtown Charlottesville beginning Friday.

The clinics come as more COVID-19 vaccines are available and more people eligible for the shots.

“Vaccine supplies are increasing, everyone 16 and older is eligible and we want to make it easy and convenient for everyone in the community to get vaccinated as quickly as possible,” said Eric Swensen, UVa Health spokesman.

Officials will open a clinic at the corner of Second Street NE and East Main Street on the Downtown Mall from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. No appointments are necessary and the shots are open to anyone 16 and older.

Those who are younger than 18 will need to have a parent or guardian with them to get the shot, officials said.

The clinic is the first of what UVa Health officials plan to be weekly events that will be held each Friday on the mall. Future events will be held near the Sprint Pavilion.

