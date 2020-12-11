COVID restrictions to continue for UVa students in spring

“We approached this pandemic as a deadly problem,” he said. “And we approached it with money. It will be a long time before we know how much the financial fallout will be but it’s about $40 million of non-recoverable money.”

How the pandemic will play out in the New Year is an unknown, but Ryan said social restrictions implemented in the fall semester will be in place when students begin returning in late January to help limit the virus’ spread.

“We’re going to continue with the protocols so students will have to comply with masking and social distancing,” he told the board. “We will also increase testing so that we will test students once a week and offer testing for faculty staff and who return to Grounds to work in-person.”

Administrators told the Board of Visitors that the university community will be expected to adhere to the restrictions even as the weather warms in the spring and more receive vaccinations, which are scheduled to begin next week for frontline caregivers.