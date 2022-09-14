County police investigating Cedar Hill Road shooting

Albemarle County police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that left one person hospitalized.

Police officials said county police and Charlottesville police officers were called to a report of shots fired on Cedar Hill Road near N. Berkshire Road around 5:40 p.m..

They were joined by Albemarle County Fire Rescue after arriving to discover one person had been wounded by gunfire.

The person, whose medical condition was not known Wednesday evening, was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment.

Police said they were interviewing persons of interest but no arrests were made of Wednesday night.

The incident is believed to be an isolated one and there is no threat to the community.