Councilors disagree on Brackney discussion

“I believe that given all of the facts, many of which haven’t been made public, many of which haven’t even been hinted at in this discussion … it was a good decision,” Snook said.

Councilor Sena Magill said she felt Boyles had kept all the councilors well informed about what was happening and gave appropriate reasoning.

“This is a decision of the city manager, and we hired the city manager. And this is his job. It is his job to run the city under our overarching policies,” Magill said. “I feel that [Boyles] talks to us, I feel he communicates with us, and fundamentally this is his decision and I am behind him on it, period.”

The discussion became more contentious when Walker suggested that other councilors may have been privy to private conversations with Boyles about firing Brackney before she was briefed. All four councilors denied these claims.

“I have not influenced this process. I found out at the same time as the rest of this council. Do I support this decision? I do,” Hill said.

Snook said he has had general conversations with Boyles about related concerns in the police department but that he was not involved in private conversations about whether Brackney should be fired.