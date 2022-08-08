The median home cost in Charlottesville during the second quarter was $464,000, an 11 percent increase, or a $44,000 jump since last year. An Aug. 4 story in The Daily Progress misidentified the costs as an average.
CORRECTION
Related to this story
Most Popular
University of Virginia immunologist and COVID-19 researcher Dr. William Petri continues to answer reader questions about COVID-19 and, now, mo…
Ann McLean likened President Abraham Lincoln’s efforts in the Civil War to Russia invading Ukraine. She added that slavery would have eventually ended had the Confederacy remained a country.
Police were called to Mineral home for reports of shots fired.
The crash remains under investigation.
As the fifth anniversary of the torch march, rioting and violence approached, we talked and reflected on how we wanted to mark this event. We decided we wanted to generate thoughtful discussions, too.
Resident and deputies were treated for smoke inhalation at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
The building holds supplies like binders, folders, writing utensils, all kinds of paper, notebooks, bulletin boards and more.
As people were charged with crimes, Kaplan, who has been called a "modern-day legal giant," waited for someone in authority to take action against the organizers of Unite the Right and the torch march. It didn’t happen.
A 911 call from air traffic controllers suggests that a co-pilot may have jumped from a damaged plane before the other pilot made an emergency landing in North Carolina.
Customers will pay the tax to the stores and the stores will give the money to the state.