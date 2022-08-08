 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CORRECTION

  • 0

The median home cost in Charlottesville during the second quarter was $464,000, an 11 percent increase, or a $44,000 jump since last year. An Aug. 4 story in The Daily Progress misidentified the costs as an average.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Suit hopes to bring accountability and deterrence

Suit hopes to bring accountability and deterrence

As people were charged with crimes, Kaplan, who has been called a "modern-day legal giant," waited for someone in authority to take action against the organizers of Unite the Right and the torch march. It didn’t happen.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Archeologists make new discovery in the ancient city of Pompeii

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert