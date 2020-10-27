Construction set to start on new I-64 interchange

In the spring of 2022, over a two-weekend period, traffic will shift onto the new pattern.

“If all go as well as planned, by the spring of 2022 we’ll be wrapping it up and switching traffic into the final alignment,” Ordung said.

Pantops CAC member Sara Robinson said she was worried about drivers coming off of Hansens Mountain Road and having to make the U-Turn at Peter Jefferson Parkway.

“Does anyone, other than me, have a problem with that?,” she asked. “I'm worried about that … I just wish that there was some way you could perhaps … just sort of revisit that a little bit, and just see if there's some other option there.”

Will Stowe, a VDOT area construction engineer, said options discussed at length in the project development phase with VDOT, the product development team and the Ashcroft homeowners association members.

“It was discussed in length with those folks, and this was determined to be the safest option,” he said.

He said there will be an all red light time where drivers will have an opening and can take a right out of Hansens Mountain Road and proceed across all lanes of traffic to get in the left lane on U.S. 250 headed west to make a U-Turn.