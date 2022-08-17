Concert, information sessions planned for Hurricane Camille anniversary

Nelson County will observe the 53rd anniversary of Hurricane Camille this weekend with new bluegrass music and information sessions presented by the Nelson County Historical Society.

Caleb Bailey and Paine's Run will present a bluegrass album release concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Nelson Center in Lovingston. Bailey and the band will perform three new songs from their new album, "Camille," including the premiere of the title track about the hurricane's devastating flooding. The other new songs pay homage to Nelson County's Blue Ridge Tunnel and the hard cider of Nellysford.

Paine's Run was founded in 2021 as a result of the success of Bailey's "Poplar & Pine" album. Members of the Shenandoah Valley-based band include Bailey on lead vocals, Rob Susser on banjo, Brandon Kyle on bass, Joe Showalter on fiddle, Chandler Beavers on mandolin and newest member Wyatt Wood on guitar and vocals.

Admission to Friday's concert is $20 at the door, and proceeds will benefit the Hurricane Camille Resource Center at the historical society's Oakland Museum. The Nelson Center is at 8445 Thomas Nelson Highway in Lovingston.

On the night of Aug. 19-20, 1969, Hurricane Camille dumped as much as 27 inches of rain on parts of Nelson County in a six-hour period. The storm and its resulting flooding and landslides killed 124 people.

"Hurricane Camille Revisited" will be the theme for presentations beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at the historical society's Oakland Museum.

The morning sessions will explore the damage the hurricane brought to the eastern part of the county, including the Muddy Creek, Davis Creek and Lovingston neighborhoods. At 11 a.m., a Virginia Geological Survey representative will discuss a recently completed study of landslides and the hurricane's impact on the county's geological terrain.

Afternoon sessions from 1 to 4 p.m. will focus on the western side of the county, including Tyro, Massies Mill, Roseland and Piney River. Visitors will be able to see aerial photographs taken before the hurricane and immediately after it.

Dick Whitehead, Bar Delk, Beth Goodwin and other speakers will be available to talk with visitors about the effects of the storm on the lives of Nelson County's residents.

The museum is at 5365 Thomas Nelson Highway in Lovingston, across from Tye River Elementary School.

For information about the weekend's events and the history of Camille's impact on Nelson County, visit nelsonhistorical.org.