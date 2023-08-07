Virginia State Police are investigating two unrelated fatal car crashes that occurred in Louisa County over the weekend that left two men — neither of whom was wearing a seatbelt — dead.

In the first, police said they responded to a two-vehicle crash on Shannon Hill Road in the area of Mount Airy Road at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

After arriving at the scene, police said they were able to ascertain that a 2004 Mazda 6 operated by 43-year-old Jermaine Thomas Scott of Louisa was traveling northbound on Shannon Hill Road when it ran off the road and overcorrected. The Mazda crossed over the double-solid line and struck a 2012 Nissan Altima being driven by 49-year-old Pamela Lee Thompson of Kents Store, authorities said.

"Scott succumbed to injuries on the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt," Virginia State Police said in a statement released Monday.

Thompson, who was wearing a seatbelt, was transported to University of Virginia Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

State police said they responded to another reported collision, this one on Jefferson Highway, at 1:11 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, 33-year-old David E. Lively Jr. of Bumpass was operating a 2008 Dodge Ram traveling east in the area of 16738 Jefferson Highway between the communities of Montpelier and Jackson.

Lively reportedly crossed the double-solid line and struck a 2014 Dodge Ram that was being operated by 58-year-old Bobbie Jo Sprouse of Bumpass.

"Lively succumbed to injuries on the scene. He was not wearing his seatbelt," police said. "Sprouse was transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt."

Both weekend crashes remain under investigation.