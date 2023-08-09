Authorities have identified the man who died Tuesday morning in a car crash on Thomas Jefferson Parkway south of Charlottesville.

Mark Alan Chamberlain, 59, of Albemarle County was involved in a two-vehicle crash on the parkway, also called Route 53, near Monticello after a tree fell and struck one of the cars.

Another person sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result.

"The crash remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team," police said in a Wednesday statement.

The stretch of the parkway between Route 20 and Milton Road was closed for several hours Tuesday morning. It reopened around midday.