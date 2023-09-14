With my move to a “new” old house, I have been downsizing in all departments. First, Tupperware. Then, clothes. Then, mismatched glassware. Lately, it has been going through my plethora of photo albums. Actually, seven boxes worth. Seven isn’t always a lucky number. Have no idea how I acquired so many.

There are a lot of photos of Christmas morning. You know the ones. The kids are sitting in front of the tree in flannel gowns or footed pajamas holding up and admiring their opened gifts much like those lovely ladies on “The Price is Right” who caressed refrigerators, washing machines and new cars, which can be yours if the price is right. There likely is a photo of your wife holding up a new toaster, can opener and the Chia Pet your kids gave her. She's smiling ambitiously because she got a small appliance instead of that diamond she was expecting.

There’s usually a snapshot of the dad in his gorgeous morning hair and puffy eyes from reading directions on how to assemble Barbie’s “Lifestyles of the Rich and the Famous Dreamhouse” into the wee hours of the morning. There are a couple snapshots of the tree which is either a bit too large or two small for the room or is now kindling because it was put up the day after Thanksgiving. One is a picture of the family dog who is not amused that he is having to wear the felt antler ears yet again. Last, but not least, there are a few photos of the house’s interior just before the in-laws arrive for the annual Christmas brunch — one of those rare times when the rooms are unrealistically clean enough for a "House Beautiful" photo shoot.

As I went through seven boxes of albums — God created the Earth and heavens in a shorter period of time than I took — I thought why do we save so many photos? There are the blurred ones as if you took it as you drove past the subject at about 60 mph. There are the single and group pics of folks you don’t know. Why? Because only our grandparents wrote the date it was taken on the back along with names of those in the photo — always including the phrase "from left to right” to make sure we knew who was who. Our generation seemed it was unnecessary to remember who these strangers were.

Some of my favorites are our family photos that look like promotional ads for “Dark Shadows” with all of us staring forward with possessed red eyes. Why on earth save those? Unless your family was truly possessed — which hopefully, is a small percentage of the country.

I cannot tell you how many duplicates of children’s school pictures, Sears and Roebuck posed portraits, and church directory entries I came across. So many bad retro outfits. So many terrible haircuts. And most of the latter involved me. We obviously had no mirrors in the house when I went to catch the school bus.

Others photos were merely a hand which made me wonder if we were somehow related to the Addams family and Thing enjoyed photo bombing. But it ended up being a hand hiding the face of a reluctant family member who refused to have their face permanently secured in an album for the whole world to see. Why would they worry about that? The whole world was never going to see them. But I was wrong. I give you one word: Facebook. I bet some of my family members now wish Thing had photobombed some of their prom pics in the '70s and early '80s.

We used to have photo albums and framed photos on the piano and boxes of an array of loose ones. No one has them anymore. Now, we have cell phones and all of the memories of our lives are in the palm of our hands.

I went to a concert recently and cannot tell you how many people in the crowd had their cell phones raised to videotape the concert instead of enjoying the actual live performance. First and foremost, it’s annoying to the rest of us who don’t do it. Takes away from the bright stage lights coming from the stage. It seems now that the brightest lights are coming from the not so bright individuals who videotape concerts on their cell phones. Who on earth are they going to show these videos to? Personally, I just like to enjoy the moment and enjoy the concert? Who is going to watch them? I give you one word: Facebook.

Presently, the only things I take pics of on my phone are my shopping list, the grandkids, paranormal activity and Bigfoot. Should probably post the last two on Facebook.

So, if you have that one closet, that basement, those shelves in a utility room, or an attic packed with photo albums and loose photos, take time to look through them. You would be surprised how much you can downsize your collection. And the biggest benefit is you will then have room to store your old Brownie and Polaroid hand-held cameras and all those rolls of undeveloped black and white film.