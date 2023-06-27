Over the June 17-18 weekend, community members in Orange County gathered to celebrate Juneteenth, the historic day in which the news of emancipation reached the last enslaved community in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865.

The celebrations were a collaborative effort between the Orange County African-American Historical Society, the Montpelier Foundation, the Montpelier Descendants Committee and the Arts Center in Orange. With two major events at Montpelier and in downtown Orange, the mood was one of reflection on the past and hope for the future.

On June 17, an all-day festival was held on the grounds of Montpelier, featuring music, specialty tours, children’s art activities, cooking demonstrations and more. The day began with a libation ceremony at the cemetery of the enslaved community by Baile’s African Drum Works, who led attendees in traditional dances and shared their various histories. Baba Baile McKnight spoke to the ways in which education and freedom — or a lack thereof — impact all members of society.

“You try to do it — you take or something and put your foot on it,” he said. “You're enslaved. You can't go anywhere cause you got to keep it down. You got to keep your foot on it. But once this thing was released, you have this great culture explosion.”

Montpelier Descendants Committee President Larry Walker ended the ceremony with a discussion of how his organization and the Montpelier Foundation are working to provide the public with a better understanding of Montpelier’s history through a memorial project to the enslaved, which received a $5.8 million grant from the Mellon Foundation in March.

“Our goal is to find funders, philanthropists, who will not only match that, but join that so that we can build a building to provide the kind of education that brother Baile was just sharing with us, so that every visitor who comes to this site will be able to learn more,” Walker said.

Elsewhere on the property, Descendants Committee staff were actively working to gather that history. Throughout Saturday, Memorialization Project Director Allison James recorded interviews with descendants of those who were enslaved at Montpelier and the throughout the surrounding region.

Madlynn Anglin, a descendent of the Jacksontown community, a freetown west of Montpelier, shared the story of her grandfather Mitchell Jackson, a prominent builder at Montpelier during its ownership by the DuPont family, while sitting in one of the rooms built by Jackson.

“Coming here into this room, or even as I walk past it, brings the memory,” Anglin said. “So, it means a lot to us that he's still here through what he's done, his craftsmanship and his commitment.”

At the main tent, Dr. Dena Jennings brought history to life through a demonstration of traditional Appalachian instruments played by the Black community, such as the gourd banjo and mountain dulcimer. Sharing an original song written for former Montpelier manservant Paul Jennings, Dr. Jennings explained the latter Jennings would spend his only day off making the roughly 5-mile trek to see his wife, Fanny, who was enslaved at the Mayhurst plantation just outside of the town of Orange.

At the South Yard, food historian Leni Sorensen cooked a simple corn cake recipe over an open hearth. Similar versions were a staple recipe for enslaved persons and poor families starting in the 18th century, and would later be adapted into the cornbread we know today. Sorensen explained that for her, cooking is an effective way of inviting people into larger conversations about history through tangible experiences.

“Even if their question has nothing to do with cornbread, for whatever reason, it has triggered something in their mind bank to say, 'Oh, I always wonder what about that or what about this?'” she said.

Montpelier Assistant Director of Archaeology Mary Minkoff explained that even the choice to hold the event at the historic site is both a teaching opportunity and a way for descendants to reclaim their history with the property. When Montpelier began to host Juneteenth celebrations in 2016, it was the first presidential plantation to do so.

“I think the history of a plantation site is one that has a lot of trauma involved in it, where it can be incredibly painful for people to come here,” Minkoff said. “But what these events do is allow the community members to reclaim these spaces to celebrate not just the pain of the past, but the beautiful things that happened as well at Montpelier. There were people that created art and there were people that loved each other. Despite being enslaved, they were still able to teach their children how to read and write, embrace each other, complete amazing piece of engineering across the property.”

Dr. Hortense Hinton-Jackson, vice-chair of the George Washington Carver Regional High School Alumni Association, shared her own story of grappling with the plantation’s past and coming to view it in a new way.

“I see it through the eyes of the folk who didn't live in that house, but lived in some of the houses they are uncovering even today,” said Hinton-Jackson. “But they kept it operating. They would send James Madison off to engage in writing the Constitution of the United States, well fed by my people. So, I look through their eyes today while I'm here, but I also celebrate the changes and the growth that has taken place in this nation over time. We are not there yet, but we are certainly moving forward and we want to keep moving forward. Though there are many who want to take us back, we are not going back.”

Like Montpelier, the site of the downtown Juneteenth celebration June 19 at the corner of Church and Chapman streets is one that is rich with history. Orange County African-American Historical Society President Bruce Monroe explained that the area was once one of Orange County’s most prominent freedmen’s communities and the center of a thriving Black business district. When the Route 15 bypass was later built through the community, families were displaced and businesses were shuttered.

Monroe said that holding the celebration at the site, which was dedicated as a commemorative park in 2022, “makes it even more significant, promotes awareness and brings those freedmen’s communities to light.”

Monroe also reflected on how the historical society hopes to utilize a more complete understanding of history to create a better future.

“I think that if you don't know your past, you really don't know where you are going in the future,” he said.

The theme of celebrating the past while building a brighter future permeated the Church Street celebration. Members of local groups like Shady Grove choir and the Walker Family provided musical entertainment, while representatives of organizations like the Academic Scholar Institute shared how they are preparing today’s young Black community members to succeed.

“We want our young men to be able to say, I'm going to the workforce, military trade school, college. I have a plan,” said Jesse Magruder, former Locust Grove Elementary School principal and an instructor for the community organization that offers mentorship and career guidance to Black male students in Orange County.

Finally, both celebrations were a demonstration of a history of grassroots organizing and community cooperation in Orange County, and a commitment to continuing those partnerships moving forward.

Anna Pillow, executive director of the Arts Center in Orange, said that the local Juneteenth celebrations have been a team effort since former executive director, the late Laura Thompson, and Rebecca Gilmore Coleman of the Orange County African-American Historical Society first jump-started the initiative in 2006.

“Then 2016 is when Montpelier joined,” Pillow said. “It's just kind of been growing and growing from something that was really a community-led initiative to something that welcomes people from all over the country and is becoming a bigger event each time.”