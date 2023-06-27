No matter how much you plan, sometimes the circumstances just aren’t on your side.

Such was the case last week at the Orange County Fair, where organizers faced a major challenge in the form of heavy rains, forcing several events to be canceled for safety.

“The highlight of the fair is moisture,” Orange County Fair Association President E.L. Harlow said on June 23. “We've had a lot of rain, which has caused a lot of things that we've had to cancel. We had drag races set up for Thursday night and Friday night and had to cancel them. We had an antique tractor to pull set up for tomorrow. We had to cancel that just because just the grounds are entirely too wet, and the carnival wasn’t able to go last night because of the rain.”

Drema Rogers, who serves as food and entertainment coordinator for the fair association, agreed.

“The weather this year has been trying,” she said. “I believe we've had about 6 inches of rain between Monday and Thursday. We're happy that Friday the sun has finally come out, and hopefully Friday and Saturday will be good for us. But it's been very challenging with the flooding and just all of the rain.”

On the evening of June 23 at the fairgrounds, the sun was indeed starting to peek out and more fairgoers were beginning to filter in. Carnival rides were back up and running, and attendees enjoyed demonstrations from Cowboy Circus and Scales, Tails and Teeth with Jimmy Riffle of the Discovery Channel’s “Gator Boys.”

In the music tent, a packed audience listened to original songs and covers by Micah Fletcher, a Gordonsville-based country artist whose one-of-a-kind voice has recently captured the attention of social media users worldwide. At a picnic table nearby, attendees Michelle and Ray Pritchett were singing and swaying along to the music. The couple shared that although this was the first time they had made it out to the fair, they would definitely be coming back.

“We really enjoyed ourselves,” Michelle Pritchett said. “There’s a little bit of everything.”

And while many of the events were hurt by the weather, there was one group that would not be deterred. Through downpours, mud and varying attendance, Orange County 4-H youth and staff continued with a full slate of livestock shows, goat-milking demonstrations and even a “cutest pet” contest. It’s a good reminder of the agricultural roots that have been at the heart of the Orange County Fair since the beginning.

Rogers, a lifelong Orange County resident, first started coming the fair with her father as a child, eventually getting her oldest daughter involved in the 4-H Cloverbuds program at the age of four.

“It's important to have the agricultural fair to keep the children in our locality involved in 4-H and keep agriculture out there in front of everyone,” Rogers said. “You have to have the other entertainment acts to keep other people interested, but the animals and the kids’ projects are most important.”

This year’s fair was also an especially poignant reminder of the effort that goes into keeping the fair running. Throughout the week, volunteers worked around the clock, spreading mulch over slick spots and making sure the soggy grounds remained safe and walkable.

The fair association is a nonprofit and has no paid staff, relying entirely on donations and the help of volunteers to make the Orange County tradition happen each year. Rogers noted that in recent years, volunteers have been more difficult to come by.

“We’re a dying breed that want to give back to the community, but we want the fair to continue,” she said. “It’s a yearlong maintenance project.”

Rogers said that community members who are interested in becoming volunteers can send an email to ocvafair@gmail.com or send a message via the “Orange County Fair Association – VA” Facebook page.