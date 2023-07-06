After a memorable 2022 season that included eight regular season wins and a home playoff game, the Orange County High School football program will embark on a new era in 2023.

With the recent release of the 2023 Virginia High School League master football schedule, Bayless and the Hornets can begin setting their sights on the upcoming season.

Here are six takeaways from Orange’s 2023 schedule.

Home opener

Bayless’ first game as Orange County head coach will take place in the friendly confines of Porterfield Park, the same field he called home as a player with the Hornets.

“There is just something special about Friday nights at Porterfield Park,” Bayless recently told The Daily Progress. “It is unique, historic and the whole town is there. I appreciate that small-town vibe.”

Porterfield’s small-town vibe should be on full display when Orange kicks off the 2023 campaign against Courtland on Aug. 25 as 7 p.m.

The Hornets also opened the 2022 season against the Cougars, rolling to a 35-14 road win. This year, Courtland will make the trek down Route 20 to face Orange in what should be a lively atmosphere.

The Hornets went 4-2 in games at Porterfield Park last season.

New coaches square off

In Week 2, Orange makes the short trip to Culpeper to face the Blue Devils in a non-district matchup on Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.

Like Orange, Culpeper will have a new head coach this season, but he is someone the Hornets are very familiar with. Eric Sherry takes over the Blue Devils program after spending more than a decade as the head coach at Charlottesville High School.

Prior to his time with the Black Knights, Sherry served as a coach in the Fredericksburg area at both Chancellor and Massaponax. Sherry takes over a Culpeper program that finished 3-8 last season and lost to Warren County in the first round of the Region 3B playoffs.

District opener on the road

The Hornets will open Jefferson District play in Week 3 of the season at Goochland. Kickoff is set for Sept. 8 at 7 p.m.

Orange will travel to Goochland for the second consecutive season. Last year, the Hornets picked up a 33-15 road win over the Bulldogs in late October. Following the trip to Goochland, Orange wraps up non-district action by hosting Harrisonburg, a Class 5 program out of the Valley District, on Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.

Key stretch

Following the Harrisonburg matchup in Week 4, the Hornets go into the teeth of the Jefferson District schedule with three straight matchups against teams that made the playoffs last season.

The first of those tilts comes on Sept. 22 at home against Albemarle, which handed Orange a 55-14 loss last season en route to an 8-2 regular season and a berth in the Region 5D playoffs. The Hornets then head to Crozet on Sept. 29 to face Western Albemarle, which will have a new head coach, Seth Wilson. OCHS picked up a 28-7 win over the Warriors last season.

Orange hits the road again on Oct. 6 for its annual rivalry clash with Louisa County, which must replace starting quarterback Landon Wilson, who graduated, as well as talented playmakers Savion Hiter and Dyzier Carter, who both transferred to Woodberry Forest.

How the Hornets fare in those three games will go a long way to determining whether they will be a contender for the district title and have a shot at reaching the playoffs.

Late bye week

Orange’s bye week does not come until Oct. 20, meaning the Hornets will play eight of their 10 regular-season games in consecutive weeks. Orange will wrap up that challenging stretch on Oct. 13 when it hosts Fluvanna County at 7 p.m. Following the bye week, the Hornets host Monticello on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. in their final home game of the regular season.

Added importance

Orange wraps up the regular season on Nov. 3 with a road trip to Charlottesville. In addition to the game having implications in the Jefferson District standings, this year’s contest could also have ramifications in the regional playoff race.

The Black Knights are moving up from Class 3 to Class 4 this season and will be in Region 4D alongside the Hornets. Charlottesville has a new head coach, Jeff Woody, who has a strong track record of success at each school he has coached at. Last season, he coached E.C. Glass to a Region 4D title and a berth in the VHSL Class 4 state semifinals.