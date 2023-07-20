Player of the Year

Emily Gillespie, Louisa County: Gillespie helped lead Louisa County to the program’s first Virginia High School League Class 4 state championship. In the circle, the senior posted an 18-1 record and added four saves with a 0.98 ERA. The 2023 VHSL Class 4 State Player of the Year struck out 198 batters in 128 innings of work and surrendered just 18 earned runs all season. Gillespie also was clutch at the plate, hitting at a .369 clip with a team-high five home runs and 27 RBI. She will play at Northern Kentucky University next spring.

First team

Pitchers

Hannah Hearl, Orange County: Hearl was a first-team All-Jefferson District and All-Region 4D performer for the Hornets. She struck out 127 batters in 71.2 innings of work with a 0.781 ERA. She surrendered just eight earned runs on 31 hits all season.

Madison Steppe, Monticello: Steppe blossomed in her first full season of extended duty in the circle for the Mustangs. The sophomore posted a 9-1 record with a 0.60 ERA and struck out 148 batters in 82 innings while allowing just seven earned runs on 40 hits. At the plate, she belted a pair of home runs and added 10 RBI.

Jordyn Lohr, Miller School: Lohr was a workhorse in the circle for an upstart Miller School program that reached the VISAA state tournament. She posted an 11-4 mark with an ERA of 2.00. The second-team all-state performer struck out 94 batters in 77 innings of work and allowed just 22 earned runs. At the plate, Lohr hit .511 with 16 RBI and eight runs scored. She tallied 23 hits, including eight doubles and four triples.

Catcher

Sammi Deitsch, Monticello: Deitsch led the Mustangs with a robust .486 batting average with a home run and 20 runs batted in. The first-team All-Jefferson District performer tallied a team-high 33 hits, including nine doubles and three triples. She also scored a team-high 35 runs.

First base

Katie O’Connor, Monticello: O’Connor provided steady production at multiple positions this season for Monticello. She played 16 games at first base and hit .361 with four home runs and 20 RBI to tie for the team lead. The senior also had 26 hits, including four doubles and a triple, and scored 21 runs. In the circle, she went 4-1 with a 0.76 ERA. She pitched 46.1 innings and struck out 78 batters.

Second base

Savannah Bragg, Louisa County: Bragg hit .385 with 24 runs batted in and led the team with 25 runs scored. The first-team all-state performer led the team with 35 hits, including eight doubles and three triples, and 10 stolen bases. In the circle, he pitched 17 innings and posted a 0.82 ERA.

Shortstop

Lily Pallante, Miller School: Pallante had a season to remember for Miller this past spring. She led the team in batting average (.745), home runs (5) and runs batted in (32) as she helped the Mavericks earn the program’s first state tournament berth. Pallante finished with 34 hits, including eight doubles and a pair of triples, and scored 34 runs to take home VISAA Division II all-state honors.

Third base

Wynter Morris, Western Albemarle: Morris led the team with a .521 batting average with five home runs and 29 runs batted in. She also added 11 doubles and two triples and was a first-team all-Jefferson District, All-Region 4D and VHSL Class 4 all-state performer for the Warriors.

Outfield

Haley Martin, Orange County: Martin hit .362 with a pair of home runs and 10 runs batted in. She posted 21 hits, including four doubles and a triple, and scored 22 runs to take home first-team All-Jefferson District and second-team All-Region 4D honors.

Presleigh Braxton, Miller: Braxton only played two years of varsity softball, but she made them count. The senior hit .611 this spring with a home run and seven runs batted in for a Mavericks team that reached the VISAA state tournament. She also tallied 33 hits, including five doubles and five triples, and scored a team-high 42 runs to take home second-team all-state honors. She will play at Bowie State University.

Laci Garrett, Louisa County: Garrett hit .385 with 24 runs batted in and 25 runs scored. She finished with a team-high 35 hits, including eight doubles and three triples. Garrett also led the team in stolen bases as she earned second-team all-state honors.

Utility

Ja’chelle Mosley, Orange County: Despite taking over a new position, Mosley hit .486 with three home runs and 36 RBI. The junior tallied 31 hits, including eight doubles and a triple, and struck out just eight times in 68 at-bats. She was a second-team VHSL Class 4 all-state selection.

Designated hitter

Dara Sharpe, Louisa County: Sharpe hit .386 with a home run and 22 runs batted in. The shortstop finished the season with 32 hits, including eight doubles and four triples, and finished with 11 stolen bases. Sharpe will play at George Mason University next spring.

Second team

Pitcher

Kara Fincham, Orange County

Amirah Bielke, Fluvanna County

Ananya Madaan, Western Albemarle

Catcher

Braelyn Via, Fluvanna County

Alyssa Hopkins, Louisa County

Kalli Monahan, Miller

First base

Makayla Gentry, Fluvanna County

Kourtney Kidd, Louisa County

Second base

Taylor Mallory, William Monroe

Ryleigh Birckhead, Fluvanna County

Summer Jones, Western Albemarle

Shortstop

Madeline Schmidt, Fluvanna County

Myah Washington, Albemarle

Third base

Lauren Goodman, Louisa County

Maci Fayard, Orange County

Outfield

Mallory Greslick, Louisa County

Addy Hux, Western Albemarle

Ava Hardy, Western Albemarle

Brooke Napier, Fluvanna County

Emily Chisholm, Louisa County

Avery Shifflett, William Monroe

Willow Barr, Monticello

Utility

Haley Walker, Louisa County

Meaghan Dean, Madison County

Eve Armstrong, Albemarle

Alanna Oliver, Charlottesville