Albemarle
Aug. 25: vs. Heritage (Lynchburg)
Sept. 1: vs. William Fleming
Sept. 8: at Patrick Henry (Roanoke)
Sept. 15: Bye
Sept. 22: at Orange County
Sept. 29: vs. Fluvanna County
Oct. 6: at Goochland
Oct. 13: vs. Monticello
Oct. 20: at Charlottesville
Oct. 27: at Louisa County
Nov. 3: at Western Albemarle
Charlottesville
Aug. 25: at Wilson Memorial
Sept. 1: vs. James Monroe
Sept. 8: Bye
Sept 15: at Spotswood
Sept. 22: at Fluvanna County
Sept. 29: vs. Goochland
Oct. 5: at Monticello
Oct. 13: vs. Louisa County
Oct. 20: vs. Albemarle
Oct. 27: at Western Albemarle
Nov. 3: vs. Orange County
Fluvanna County
Aug. 25: at Broadway
Sept. 1: Bye
Sept. 8: vs. Chancellor
Sept. 15: vs. Buckingham County
Sept. 22: vs. Charlottesville
Sept. 29: at Albemarle
Oct. 6: vs. Western Albemarle
Oct. 13: at Orange County
Oct. 20: at Louisa County
Oct. 27: vs. Goochland
Nov. 3: at Monticello
Louisa County
Aug. 25: vs. Patrick Henry (Ashland)
Sept. 1: vs. Courtland
Sept. 8: at Massaponax
Sept. 15: Bye
Sept. 22: vs Western Albemarle
Sept. 29: at Monticello
Oct. 6: vs. Orange County
Oct. 13: at Charlottesville
Oct. 20: at Fluvanna County
Oct. 27: vs. Albemarle
Nov. 3: at Goochland
Madison County
Aug. 25: vs. Staunton
Sept. 1: at Buckingham
Sept. 8: Bye
Sept. 15: at William Monroe
Sept. 22: at Fort Defiance
Sept. 29: vs. Westmoreland
Oct. 6: at Luray
Oct. 13: vs. Central (Woodstock)
Oct. 20: at Page County
Oct. 27: vs. Strasburrg
Nov. 3: at Clarke County
Monticello
Aug. 25: vs. William Monroe
Sept. 1: at Waynesboro
Sept. 8: at Turner Ashby
Sept. 15: Bye
Sept. 22: at Goochland
Sept. 29: vs. Louisa County
Oct. 6: vs. Charlottesville
Oct. 13: at Albemarle
Oct. 20: vs. Western Albemarle
Oct. 27: at Orange County
Nov. 3: vs. Fluvanna County
Nelson County
Aug. 25: vs. Randolph Henry
Sept. 1: vs. Mountain View (Quicksburg)
Sept. 8: at Prince Edward
Sept. 15: at Cumberland
Sept. 22: at Chatham
Sept. 29: William Campbell
Oct. 6: vs. Appomattox
Oct. 13: at Dan River
Oct. 20: vs. Gretna
Oct. 27: at Altavista
Nov. 3: Bye
Orange County
Aug. 25: vs. Courtland
Sept. 1: at Culpeper County
Sept. 8: at. Goochland
Sept. 15: vs. Harrisonburg
Sept. 22: vs. Albemarle
Sept. 29: at Western Albemarle
Oct. 6: at Louisa County
Oct. 13: vs. Fluvanna County
Oct. 20: Bye
Oct. 27: vs. Monticello
Nov. 3: at Charlottesville
Western Albemarle
Aug. 25: at Cave Spring
Sept. 1: vs. Spotswood
Sept. 8: Bye
Sept. 15: vs. Wilson Memorial
Sept. 22: at Louisa County
Sept. 29: vs. Orange County
Oct. 6: vs. Charlottesville
Oct. 13: vs. Goochland
Oct. 20: at Monticello
Oct. 27: vs. Charlottesville
Nov. 3: vs. Albemarle
William Monroe
Aug. 25: at Monticello
Sept. 1: vs. Manassas Park
Sept. 8: at Luray
Sept. 15: vs. Madison County
Sept. 22: at Spotswood
Sept. 29: vs. Turner Ashby
Oct. 6: Bye
Oct. 13: at Broadway
Oct. 20: vs. East Rockingham
Oct. 27: at Harrisonburg
Nov. 3: at Rockbridge County