Like many neighborhoods in the early days of the pandemic, the Germanna Heights Phase I community in Orange County found itself with a dissolved homeowners association. What was once a seven-member board was reduced to a single caretaker: Machell Marie Sims

In 2020, Sims was placed in charge of the HOA’s financial reserves, amounting to $80,000. By the end of her tenure, there was just $280 left.

Sims had used the money on shopping sprees at Macy’s, a new Lexus and other personal items, according to court documents.

She was reported to the authorities only after residents discovered she had been using QuickBooks to manage the HOA’s finances and that their personal routing numbers had been used to transfer money into her personal account.

On April 24, Sims pleaded guilty to three felony embezzlement charges. And on July 31, sentenced to 15 years of prison time per charge.

However, all but three years of her sentence has been suspended. And after her release, she is to receive supervised probation.

This isn’t the first time Sims has been in trouble with the law for misusing funds. She pleaded guilty in June 2021 to embezzling $6,000 during her time as a special education contractor for Prince William County and for forging parents’ signatures, according to a criminal warrant. She served two months for those charges.