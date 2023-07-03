Orange County is soliciting applications to fill a vacancy left by the resignation of District 4 Supervisor Jim Crozier.

Crozier first took office in January 2014 and was roughly midway through his third term when he announced his departure. His district covers a large portion of northeastern Orange County, bounded primarily by routes 621 and 522 to the west and Route 20 to the south, with the exception of Lake of the Woods, which is included with District 5.

The candidate ultimately appointed by the board will serve through Nov. 7, when a special election will be held for the remainder of Crozier’s term through the end of 2025.

The recent announcement means that up to four out of the five positions on the Orange County Board of Supervisors could be filled by new members after the November election. Supervisor seats in districts 2, 3 and 5 are already included in the general election, as their terms expire Dec. 31.

Supervisors discussed Crozier’s resignation, which will take effect July 5, at their most recent meeting on June 27. Crozier cited personal reasons for his resignation and thanked the board.

“It truly has been an honor to be here and leaving this board is not something that I was really interested in doing,” he said.

“Thank you, Jim, for the time we've served together,” said board Chair Mark Johnson. “Thank you for everything you've done. You have been a great colleague. We've accomplished a lot of good things, and good luck and godspeed the rest of the way.”

“It's been a productive 10 years by almost any measure that you want to use,” District 2 Supervisor Jim White said.

“I feel I was blessed to serve with the board that I served with, and that we jointly worked for the best interest of the county,” Crozier told The Orange County Review. “And I feel like we did a tremendous amount.”

Initiatives during Crozier’s tenure included the creation of the Orange County Broadband Authority in 2016 and the construction of a new public safety building.

Crozier also was a member of the Orange County Economic Development Authority, a 30-year career firefighter and owner of several businesses including Crozier Environmental.

Residents of District 4 who are interested in filling the vacancy have two opportunities to serve. Those interested in being appointed for the interim position should send a letter to Orange County Administrator Theodore Voorhees no later than 5 p.m. July 14.

Letters of interest can be delivered via four methods: in person at the county administrator’s office, located at 112 W. Main St. in Orange; by mail to Office of the County Administrator, P. O. Box 111, Orange, VA 22960; by fax to (540) 672-1679; or by email to tvoorhees@orangecountyva.gov.

A meeting to appoint the new supervisor will take place at 4 p.m. July 27 at the Orange County Public Safety Building, located at 11282 Government Center Drive in Orange. Current supervisors will interview the candidates in a closed session and reconvene afterward in an open meeting for further discussion.

To learn more, visit https://orangecountyva.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1581 or call (540) 672-3313.

Candidates who want to be included on the ballot for the November special election should submit all paperwork to the Orange County Office of Voter Registration and Elections no later than 5 p.m. Aug. 18. Additional candidate information can be found at https://orangecountyva.gov/662/Candidate-Information or by calling Donna Harpold, Orange County director of elections, at (540) 672-5262.