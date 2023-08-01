Three Orange County High School students have won thousands of dollars in scholarships to help them pursue studies in environmental science.

Each year, the Culpeper Soil & Water Conservation District awards scholarships to students who plan to pursue careers in conservation-related fields.

This year’s Orange County winners include: Lindsey Breeden, who plans to study at George Mason University; Bryant Chiles, who is headed to Christopher Newport University; and Blane Jennings, who is off to Germanna Community College.

Each of the three recipients won $2,000 toward their education.

Financial assistance from the Culpeper Soil & Water Conservation District is available each year for eligible students from Culpeper, Greene, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties. Applicants must be full-time students enrolled in or who have been accepted to a college undergraduate or graduate program related to soil and water conservation, natural resource management, animal science, environmental science or other related program.

“The Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District is honored to recognize these students for their achievements and wish them well in their future endeavors,” the group said in a statement.