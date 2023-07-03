Afternoon rainclouds parted just in time for merrymakers to gather at Booster Park on July 2 for an evening of family-friendly fun at Playin’ in the Park, Orange County’s most highly anticipated Independence Day celebration.

Attendees enjoyed fireworks, live music by Dave Goodrich and Southern Style, Touch-a-Truck with local first responders and Department of Transportation staff and a wide variety of food truck options, including wings, fries and snow cones. Throughout the park, community members set up picnics, played lawn games and caught up with friends and neighbors.

Representatives of local organizations including Orange County Litter Control, Good Samaritan Inc., the Orange County Department of Social Services and Just Orange were also on site to talk about their programs.

The event is organized annually by Orange County Parks and Recreation, which set out in 2013 to make sure locals would have their own annual fireworks display after the county suffered from a lapse in Independence Day celebrations.

“For two years there were no fireworks in Orange, so we decided it was on Parks and Recreation to try to bring fireworks back and make it a whole-day event with food, music and all those things,” department Director Tim Moubray told The Orange County Review.

Moubray said that with the help of donations from local businesses and the towns of Orange and Gordonsville, OCPR has been able to keep the event open to the entire community by making it free to attend.

Despite storms earlier in the day, 2023 attendance was as strong as ever; roughly 5,000 people came out to enjoy the show.