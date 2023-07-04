The Orange County Animal Shelter is seeking extra foster assistance through July 20 as the building undergoes renovations.

Orange County Assistant Administrator for Operations Stephanie Straub said that the shelter is hoping to find foster homes for as many animals as possible while the walls are painted and improvements are made to the concrete floors in the kennel area. While the shelter is completing renovations in three phases to allow it to continue to house animals, limiting the number of cats and dogs on site will help things to run more seamlessly.

“The reason for the call to foster was because we're going to be working in the kennel area and obviously it'd be a lot easier and less disruptive to the furry clients to not be in a construction zone, for lack of a better word,” Straub told The Orange County Review. “During construction, they're not in the kennels, but it just gives the contractor a little more wiggle room. Some of the materials are dependent upon humidity and weather and so if the kennels are less full, it would be beneficial for everybody.”

Straub added that while the shelter’s dogs will be most affected due to the location of the construction, volunteering to foster any animal will make a difference.

“It’s kind of cat season, so we’re getting a lot of moms and kittens,” she said. “When the weather is nicer, we tend to just get an influx. There are cats and then when dogs are outside a lot, usually in warmer weather, they can get lost a little bit easier.”

Orange County Animal Shelter Director Gina Jenkins said that there currently are about 53 dogs and 51 cats being housed at the shelter, in addition to 40 cats and seven dogs in foster care. Jenkins said that even without the ongoing construction project, having animals in foster homes until they can be matched with their forever family is ideal.

“Having them in a home versus the shelter is better for them as well for so many reasons,” she said.

Jenkins added that even though the shelter is still in need of additional foster volunteers, she is grateful for the response from the community so far.

“Between last Friday and Saturday, we had nine adoptions and two go back home to their owner, so that was amazing,” she said.

Those interested in fostering an animal can fill out an application at www.orangecountyva.gov/1013/Foster-a-Pet. The Orange County Animal Shelter is located at 11362 Porter Road in Orange and visits are encouraged during business hours 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. For more information, call (540) 672-1124 or email gjenkins@orangecountyva.gov.