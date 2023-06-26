I would like to thank Andra Landi for correcting the record on the local elections coming up this fall in her article “A look at local candidates” published on June 15. I will be on the ballot for school board, opposing incumbent Sherrie Page. As the article points out, my website clearly states my position as a conservative who opposes DEI, or diversity, equity and inclusion, and CRT, or critical race theory. I’m not surprised that the reporter chose those two items to highlight. They are hot-button issues that automatically polarize the electorate, but my vow is to be completely transparent and honest about who I am and what I believe. Voters should go to the polls knowing exactly what they are going to get.

I entered this race to stand for rigorous, traditional academics that will prepare our graduates for a fulfilling life after high school. Our schools are in trouble, having chosen in part to chase ideologies while neglecting their very purpose for existence. Taxpayers in Orange spend $10,000-plus per student annually, but the results are less than stellar. Reading scores are of particular concern, as it is the foundation for all other pursuits. For a truthful look at where we stand in Virginia, I encourage you to read the Virginia Department of Education’s “Our Commitment to Virginians” report. It’s an easy-to-read, jaw-dropping document that clearly indicates our need to refocus on core academics.

I stand for an examination of the school budget, by line item, so that we can pay our teachers more and retain them, while pursuing high achievement for our students. Regarding retention, teachers regularly report that they leave the profession due more to poor classroom behavior and lack of appropriate consequences than salary. Teaching can’t happen if the classroom is out of control, and students are very aware that teachers have little recourse, and even less administrative support when it comes to discipline. Orange should be a leader in the state for addressing this issue head on.

I stand for educational opportunities for every unique child. We live in a world with endless outside-of-the-box learning experiences available for students. We need to investigate and pursue new ways of doing things. There is much to explore if we are willing.

I stand for the rights of parents to be involved and informed about every issue. Schools nationwide have lost the trust of the community due to lack of transparency and communication. Some administrators and teachers have chosen to use their positions of authority and influence to push political and social agendas at the expense of educating, and then tried to hide it from parents. Parental authority is already the law.

And yes, I stand against those hot-button issues. Sadly, the beautiful words diversity, equity, and inclusion have been redefined. Discrimination on the basis of race is now encouraged, justified by DEI. Diversity views all of life through a lens of identity, discouraging merit and creating a cancel culture. Equity now means inequity, since people must be treated differently based on immutable characteristics like skin tone or country of origin. Inclusion actually excludes anyone who offers a dissenting opinion. Disagreement is not “hate speech,” and speech is not “violent” but a vital part of our American freedoms enshrined in the 1st Amendment. I’m proud to stand in opposition to such an un-American idea.

Ibram X. Kendi, one of the foremost proponents of critical race theory says in his book "How to be an Antiracist" that “the only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination. The only remedy to present discrimination is future discrimination.” This man gets paid multiple thousands of dollars to present professional development to teachers. I can’t imagine a more divisive message. I strongly believe in teaching all of our history, hard history, in an honest way that recognizes the ugliness and horror, yet honors those who came before us and celebrates the incredible gains made to live up to our founding principles. This is a great country, full of promise and opportunity for all people. I refuse to look at someone’s skin and label them oppressed or oppressor, victim or victimizer. Yes, I absolutely oppose CRT.

I would welcome an opportunity to talk to you about my vision, and yours, for the schools of our beautiful county