Bryan Nicol is running for the Orange County Board of Supervisors in District 5 (Lake of the Woods) as an "independent."

Bryan Nicol was commissioner of the Indiana Department of Transportation under Democratic governors: Frank O'Bannon and Joe Kernan. His LinkedIn profile lists his preferred pronouns as "He, Him." In the same profile, he writes he is "a champion of diversity, equity and inclusion."

Based on his professional record and profile, Bryan Nicol is a left-wing Democrat in the spirit of Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Terry McAuliffe. District 5 voters should not be fooled by him in November.