I take this opportunity to clear the air and address the assertions made by my last-minute opponent who, less than 48 hours before the official deadline to file candidacy, decided to run for the office of commonwealth’s attorney, after indicating he would not do so, and without advance notice, apparently, to his law partner.

Since his last campaign, he has been associated with three law firms in three years: He left the firm he was with at the time of the election to be a partner in another firm to practice civil law, and after less than two years formed another law partnership just nine months ago. He talks about change — is this what he means? The question arises, does he know what he wants to do? Does he understand the four-year commitment to serve as a constitutional officer?

He asserts that there is a deteriorating relationship with law enforcement; this is without foundation. Law enforcement and prosecutors are professionals, and work together to serve the ends of justice. The performance of our professional duties does not rely on whether we socialize together or grew up together. While law enforcement agencies and prosecutors are “on the same side,” we have very different roles to play in the administration of justice. Sometimes those different roles result in a natural tension; that is where professionalism and commitment come into play, and my office has worked tirelessly to achieve those ends.

He asserts that he will hire “competent attorneys,” implying the attorneys currently serving in the commonwealth’s attorney’s office are not competent.On the contrary, attorneys serving in this office have received record-setting jury verdicts in very difficult cases. Just last week, the Virginia Court of Appeals upheld the convictions and the sentences of a sexual child abuser that my office prosecuted during the height of COVID. This office’s conviction in a child pornography case where the jury imposed a sentence of 1,245 years?Upheld by the court of appeals and the Supreme Court. What is his track record hiring attorneys? How many has he interviewed? How many has he hired? And what is his source of “competent attorneys,” in the present environment across the commonwealth of a dearth of attorney applications in virtually every Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office. Law enforcement faces the same challenge, finding and integrating new officers to the agencies. Cultural shift in our state and nation? Possibly, since the majority of public service criminal justice agencies are struggling with the same issues.

With respect to plea agreements, let me be crystal clear about my professional position on plea agreements: Sometimes the facts and circumstances of a case merit an agreement, such as when the victims of crime are so traumatized by the crime itself that testifying in court would cause further trauma. Sometimes, a defendant simply wishes to not put the commonwealth to their proof and spare his or her family the exposure of a public trial. The challenger’s father, an experienced trial attorney of many years, frequently reminded me that “every defendant deserves a fair offer.” The decision to make an offer is one that weighs the relative strengths of the commonwealth’s case, the ability of the victim to testify without incurring further trauma, the availability of witnesses (sometimes when defendants drag cases out, witnesses move away or die), among other factors. As someone who has handled Orange County jury trials for 29 years, I have a sound sense of what type of cases Orange County residents, and thus our jury pool, care about. For example, they don’t care much about individuals driving suspended on their way to work. They weigh carefully the he-said-she-said nature of sexual assault cases, and sometimes do not find the evidence persuasive. Individuals moving controlled substances into our county and our neighborhoods often speak to the community’s safety, and the jury responds in a fair and impartial way to the evidence presented. Possession and distribution of child pornography cases are considered painfully by our juries — we obtained convictions of 61 offenses and the jury sentenced him to 1,245 years of incarceration. I am unaware of a single Orange County jury trial handled by my opponent since the last election.

I will respond throughout the campaign to make sure that you, the residents of our community, don’t get misled.